Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 17, 2023 | 11:29 pm 3 min read

Indian football team missed the 2018 Asian Games as well (Photo credit: Twitter/@ISL)

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to allow the team's participation in the 2023 Asian Games. As per the Ministry's instructions, teams need to be in the top-eight rankings in Asia to feature in the event. Indian men's and women's teams are ranked 18 and 10th in Asia.

Why does this story matter?

According to the Sports Ministry's instructions, which were sent in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association and the federations, mentioned teams that are within the top-eight rankings in Asia will be selected for the showpiece in Hangzhou, China. The Indian football teams (men and women) do not fulfill the criteria. Therefore, Stimac has requested the Ministry to reconsider their decision.

Stimac's appeal!

Stimac requests Modi and Thakur to reconsider

The Croatian highlighted the team's success in recent times and that they need support from all stakeholders to succeed in the future. "We as a national team have worked hard in the last four years and managed great results, proving that we can achieve more if we get the support from all stakeholders," he stated. He also shared the performances of the U-23 team.

Stimac feels it's unjust to deny participation based on rankings

Stimac feels that many teams who will participate in the Asian games are lower ranked than India and therefore the criteria is not fair. "As our own ministry is denying the participation in the context of ranking. Whereas the fact is that our football team is better ranked than some of the other teams which are participating in the event," Stimac reasoned.

A look at Indian football team's performance in Asian Games

The Indian men's football team has done well at the Asian Games. They are the third-most successful team in the competition, winning the gold medal twice in 1951 and 1962, and the bronze once in 1970. The men's team last featured in the 2014 Asian Games and finished 26th out of 29 teams. The Indian women's football team finished ninth out of 11 teams.

What next for AIFF?

The only ray of light for the All India Football Federation is the provision in the Ministry's instructions to the IOA. There, it is mentioned that after consultation with experts from different sporting disciplines and the Sports Authority of India, the participation of individuals and teams can be recommended upon relaxation of the criteria. But the Ministry will need justifiable reasons.

The Indian football teams also missed the 2018 Asian Games

The Indian football team also missed the 2018 Asian Games just because they weren't ranked inside the top eight in Asia. Notably, the Indian women's football team will also not be allowed to participate as they are ranked 10th in Asia.

When will the 2023 Asian Games start?

The 2023 Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Saturday was the last day for countries to send their final entry of players. The AIFF had earlier planned that Stimac will lead a U-23 team to the Asian Games after the King's Cup in Thailand (September 7-10). Since 2002, football in Asian Games is an Under-23 event.

