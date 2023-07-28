Telangana receives record-breaking rainfall, state on high alert

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 28, 2023 | 11:21 am 2 min read

Substantial downpours have broken all records in numerous parts of Telangana over the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the state will receive "heavy to very heavy" rains on Friday, providing no respite from the ongoing rainfall. As a precaution, the Telangana government announced a holiday on Thursday for all the state's schools, colleges, and educational institutions.

At least 8 dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana

As many as eight people have reportedly died in the state as a result of torrential downpours since July 22. The Telangana government has also put the entire state administration on high alert, with Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewing the flood-like situation on Thursday.

Home minister promised help in rescue and relief works: Reddy

On Thursday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy revealed that he spoke with Home Minister and top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on the prevailing flood situation in Telangana. He also confirmed that Shah "has promised all possible help in the rescue and relief works for safeguarding the people of Telangana during this situation." "Rescue mission for the stranded people underway," he added.

Telangana records highest-ever rainfall in single day

Telangana recorded its highest-ever rainfall in a single day on Thursday, with the state's Mulugu district receiving 649.8mm by 8:00am. As per the Hindustan Times, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reported that this is also the highest rainfall in the history of Telangana, with the earlier record standing at 517.5mm in Mulugu's Wajedu on July 2, 2014.

IMD forecast light to heavy rainfall across several Indian states

Elsewhere, the IMD reportedly predicted light to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand until Monday next week. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh are also set to experience similar weather till Saturday, reported the news outlet Business Today. Heavy rains are likely in East Uttar Pradesh until Monday and over Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir until Friday.

