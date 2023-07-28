India to collect biometrics of Myanmar refugees: Sources

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 28, 2023 | 11:27 am 2 min read

The government will collect the biometric information of anyone entering India from Myanmar, sources told news outlet India Today on Thursday. Speaking to the news outlet, government sources revealed that this would assist the central government in identifying immigrants who will be placed on a "negative biometric list" so that they cannot become Indian citizens later on.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just days after over 700 Myanmar nationals, including more than 300 children, were allowed to cross the Indo-Myanmar border and enter the Chandel district of Manipur. It's worth noting that a civil war has been going on in Myanmar since 2021. After escaping a genocide, approximately 20,000 Rohingyas from the Rakhine State of Myanmar sought refuge in India.

Fencing of Indo-Myanmar border underway

Aside from the biometric data, efforts are currently underway to complete the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border. As per reports, fencing along 10km of the Mizoram-Manipur border has been completed thus far. Meanwhile, agencies that have taken up these projects have reportedly been asked to finish the fencing of the border areas as quickly as possible.

Nearly 720 Myanmar nationals entered Manipur without proper paperwork: Details

A total of 718 Myanmar nationals, including around 301 children, reportedly entered Manipur's Chandel district by crossing the Indo-Myanmar border between Saturday and Sunday last week without proper paperwork. The Manipur government has demanded a thorough report from the Assam Rifles, noting that it had been strictly instructed not to allow Myanmar nationals to enter Manipur without proper documents.

Know about current war-like situation in Manipur

Since a May 3 agitation against the Meiteis calls for Scheduled Tribe status, over 150 people have reportedly been killed in Manipur. Meiteis (53% of the population) alleged they face difficulty due to large-scale illegal Bangladeshi and Myanmarese immigrants. They aren't allowed to settle in the state's hilly regions. Tribal Kukis and Nagas, constituting almost 40% of Manipur's population, are concerned about their prospects.

Recent outrage over video of Manipuri women paraded naked

Further escalating the situation, a clip emerged online earlier this month showing an enraged mob groping and parading two women naked in Manipur. Reports also claimed that the two women were gang-raped later as well. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the incident occurred on May 4 in the Kangpokpi district and sparked nationwide outrage among politicians, celebrities, and common people.

