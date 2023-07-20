Will take action if government doesn't: SC on Manipur video

Will take action if government doesn't: SC on Manipur video

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 20, 2023 | 11:33 am 1 min read

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of a video from strife-torn Manipur which reportedly shows a mob parading two Kuki women naked. The apex court directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate action and said it will act if there's no improvement in the ground situation. It scheduled the next hearing in the matter for Friday next week.

Manipur has been witnessing violent ethnic clashes for more than two months. The Meitei community forms the state's majority and have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status, which is being opposed by the state's tribal groups. Thousands of people have been displaced as hundreds of villages and churches have been burned down while scores of people have been killed in the clashes, including security personnel.

