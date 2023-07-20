Ahmedabad: 9 killed in deadly accident on Iskcon flyover

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 20, 2023 | 11:32 am 2 min read

At least 9 dead in deadly accident on Ahmedabad's Iskcon flyover

At least nine people lost their lives and more than 10 were injured in an accident involving multiple vehicles at the Iskcon flyover on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, according to the agency ANI. The Gujarat Police revealed that the "hit-and-run" involved a Jaguar. The driver of the luxury car, identified as Satya Patel, also suffered injuries.

Details on Iskcon flyover accident

As per the police, a Mahindra Thar crashed into a dumper truck from behind at around 1:00am on Thursday, as several people gathered at the accident spot to see what had happened. A speeding Jaguar car then crashed into the crowd just moments later and hit those gathered to view the accident site, leaving half a dozen or more individuals dead and injured.

Visuals from Iskcon flyover

Flyover was temporarily closed after accident

According to the news outlet News18, all the dead bodies were taken to the civil hospital in Sola. Meanwhile, some of the injured were taken to civil hospitals in Asarwa, and the individual driving the Jaguar car was taken to the CIMS hospital for treatment. The flyover near Iskcon Temple was also temporarily closed down by the police.

As of now nine persons have been declared dead: Sources

Speaking to the news outlet The Indian Express, sources close to the city police department stated, "As of now nine persons have been declared dead and 13 persons are injured in the accident that occurred at 1:00am." "It was a hit and run caused by a Jaguar car," the source further added. Further details on the incident are still awaited in the incident.

More visuals from accident site

Gujarat recorded 7,618 road accident deaths in 2022

A data by the Road Safety Council revealed that 73.48% of those killed in accidents were between 18 and 45 years old in Gujarat. Of the 7,618 road accident deaths in 2022, 5,598 were in this age category. The Times of India reported that 819 individuals who died in 2022 were not wearing seatbelts, with 396 being passengers and 495 being drivers.

