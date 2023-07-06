World

What is G21 that PM Modi is pushing for

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 06, 2023 | 05:00 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi has proposed the G20 to become G21

As India chairs the G20 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed that the G20 become the G21 to include the African Union (AU), a continental body of 55 countries. Currently, the G20 comprises 19 member countries and the European Union. PM Modi made the proposal last month, while China, France, Indonesia, Japan, and the US supported it earlier.

Why does this story matter?

Apart from prompting multilateral cooperation to strengthen African economies, the move is said to elevate PM Modi's image as a global leader, especially from the perspective of African countries, which are a significant market for Indian companies. The move may also help India and others counter the growing influence of China, which is emerging as one of the largest investors in Africa.

Who are G20 members currently

The G20 is a grouping of the world's major economies, which account for around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and two-thirds of the world's population. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

What is the African Union

The AU, on the other hand, is considered the apex group representing Africa's interests and has been working for the economic progress of its member nations. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which was established in 1963. Except for Morocco, which withdrew from the OAU in 1985, all other African countries are AU members.

Gap in African representation can weaken G20's credibility: AU chief

Meanwhile, Senegal President Macky Sall said the AU's absence could harm the G20 since Africa can contribute to solving issues such as climate change, pandemics, security, and debt. "A gap in African representation can weaken the G20's credibility, traction, and representativeness," he said.

G20 invited nine guest countries this year

Notably, the AU joining the G20 will require the endorsement of all members. The mineral-rich African countries need economic revival to attract investments from powerful countries. This year, the G20 invited nine guest countries—Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, besides international organizations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

