By the numbers: Novak Djokovic owns four US Open titles

The top singles men are set to brace the 2025 US Open , starting August 30. Among them is Novak Djokovic , the 24-time major champion. Although his stature makes him a force to reckon with, he is on the other side of age. Recurring injuries and fitness issues have derailed his campaign of late. The Serb will vie for his record fifth US Open honor.

Titles Djokovic owns four US Open titles Djokovic made his US Open debut in 2005, where he reached the third round. His maiden final came two years later (2007), as defending champion Roger Federer defeated him. Djokovic won his maiden US Open title in 2011 after beating Rafael Nadal in the final. The Serb has won three more titles, in 2015, 2018, and 2023.

Information Who owns most titles? Djokovic currently has the joint second-most titles at the US Open (4), with Nadal and USA's John McEnroe. The trio is only behind Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors, each of whom owns five trophies.

Do you know? Most finals at US Open Djokovic has played the most finals at the US Open (10). He owns a 4-6 win-loss record in summit clashes. The Serb was the US Open runner-up in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2021.

Last title Last of Djokovic's 24 major titles The last of Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam titles came at the 2023 US Open. He beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the men's singles final. At 36 years and 111 days, Djokovic also became the oldest US Open men's singles champion in the Open Era. It was the third instance of Djokovic reaching all four major finals in a year.