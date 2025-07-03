Iga Swiatek beats Caty McNally at Wimbledon 2025: Key stats

Iga Swiatek , the former world number one and five-time Grand Slam champion, has advanced to the third round of Wimbledon . She achieved this by defeating American player Caty McNally in a hard-fought match on Thursday. Despite losing the first set, Swiatek staged a comeback to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 after spending two hours and 25 minutes on court.

Milestone Swiatek attains these massive records With this victory, Swiatek has now reached the third round of 22 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments. She becomes only the third player in this century to achieve such a feat, joining the likes of Amelie Mauresmo and Serena Williams. Notably, Swiatek hasn't lost before the third round of a Grand Slam since the 2019 US Open. As per Opta, Swiatek is the fourth player in the Open Era to reach the Round of 32 in the first 22+ women's singles Grand Slam events in a decade after Martina Navratilova in 1980s, Conchita Martinez and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1990s.

Upcoming match Swiatek to face Danielle Collins next Swiatek's next opponent in the third round will be another American, former top-10 player Danielle Collins. The Polish star leads their head-to-head record 7-2 on the WTA Tour but lost to Collins in straight sets during their last meeting on the clay of Rome in 2023. Notably, Collins also defeated Swiatek during a major Grand Slam clash: the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open.

Information Swiatek vs McNally: A look at the match stats Swiatek doled out 5 aces compared to McNally's nil. The latter committed four double faults with Swiatek committing two. Swiatek had a 70% win on the 1st serve and a 58% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/13 break points.