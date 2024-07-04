Wimbledon 2024, Iga Swiatek marches into third round: Key stats
Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has marched into the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon. Swiatek earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over Petra Martic. It was a well-fought first set where Swiatek prevailed in the end. Martic made Swiatek work hard initially in the second set but the Pole rallied back to claim victory. Here are further details.
21-match unbeaten run this season
Swiatek has been the World No. 1 since winning the WTA Finals last November. The Pole secured back-to-back victories at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome respectively before lifting her fourth Roland Garros crown. Swiatek is on a 21-match unbeaten run. As per WTA, she owns a 47-4 win-loss record in 2024.
79-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Swiatek has raced to a 79-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 11-4 at Wimbledon. She is into her fourth successive third-round at Wimbledon. She reached the 4th round in 2021, 3rd round in 2022 and quarter-finals in 2023. In addition to four titles in Paris, Swiatek claimed the US Open in 2022. Her win-loss record at Slams this year is 11-1.
H2H record and match stats
Swiatek is 4-0 over Martic in terms of their head-to-head record on the WTA Tour. Before this, Swiatek beat Martic in R32 at 2023 Wimbledon. Swiatek doled out three aces compared to two from Martic. Both players committed two double faults each. Swiatek claimed an 82% win on the first serve and a 73% win on the second. She converted 2/3 break points.
Massive records made by Swiatek
Swiatek has become the first player to win more than 20 consecutive matches (21) as World No. 1 since Serena Williams between the WTA Finals 2014 and Madrid 2015. Swiatek reached R32 for the 18th consecutive women's singles Grand Slam. In the Open Era, only Martina Navratilova (35), Conchita Martinez (30), Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (25) and Steffi Graf (19) own more in a row.
Garcia beaten by Pera; wins for Svitolina and Collins
23rd seed Caroline Garcia was stunned by Bernarda Pera (6-3, 3-6, 3-6). 21st seed Elina Svitolina made it to the 3rd round by defeating Jule Niemeier 6-3, 6-4. Meanwhile, 11th seed Danielle Collins beat Dalma Gaifi 6-3, 6-4. Notably, Collins committed 10 double faults.