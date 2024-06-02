Next Article

Djokovic had to dig deep against Musetti (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

French Open: Novak Djokovic pips Lorenzo Musetti in five-set thriller

By Rajdeep Saha 06:40 am Jun 02, 202406:40 am

What's the story Men's singles number one seed Novak Djokovic has booked his berth in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open. The Serbian ace fought back from the brink to overcome Lorenzo Musetti. Djokovic won the contest 7-5, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0. Djokovic, who is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title, managed to held his nerves. He is 17 matches unbeaten at Roland Garros.

Numbers

Djokovic equals Federer's record of match wins

With this result against Musetti, Djokovic has raced to a 369-49 win-loss record at Grand Slams. He has now equalled the all-time record of Roger Federer in terms of wins (369). Djokovic, who has won three Roland Garros titles, has extended his win-loss tally here to 95-16. Defending champion Djokovic has won 10 Australian Open titles alongside seven Wimbledon and four US Open honors.

Form

Djokovic's form in 2024

Djokovic started the 2024 season with a semi-final appearance at the Australian Open. He was ousted in R32 at Indian Wells. Djokovic was beaten in the semis at Monte-Carlo Masters. He suffered another R32 exit at the Italian Open in Rome before being defeated in the semis at Geneva Open. The Djoker is 15-5 in terms of win-loss record this season.

Records

Massive records for Djokovic

Djokovic has reached the 4th round at Roland Garros for the 18th time in his career. He surpassed the legendary Rafael Nadal, who clocked 17 fourth-round appearances. As mentioned, Djokovic claimed his 95th win at Roland Garros. It's the most he has registered at a single ATP event in his career. Djokovic has a 94-9 win-loss record at Australian Open.

Information

5-1 win-loss record over Musetti for Djokovic

Djokovic raced to a 5-1 win-loss record over Musetti in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Before this result, the Djoker defeated Musetti at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo this year.

Do you know?

36th five-set win at Grand Slam events for Djokovic

As per Opta, with victory over Musetti to reach the R16 at Roland Garros, Djokovic has claimed his 36th five-set win at Grand Slam events - the most of any player in the Open Era.