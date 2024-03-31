Next Article

Danielle Collins wins her maiden WTA 1000 crown: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:32 am Mar 31, 202403:32 am

What's the story Unseeded American Danielle Collins toppled number four seed Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 to win the WTA 1000 Miami Open. With the win, Collins lifted her maiden WTA 1000 crown. Notably, she claimed her third career WTA singles title. Collins also became the first American woman to take home the Miami Open title since Sloane Stephens in 2018. Here are further details.

Lowest ranked champion at the Miami Open

As per Opta, Collins is now the lowest-ranked (#53) champion at the Miami Open. She is also the third-lowest to secure a title at the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami). Kim Clijsters - ranked 133 - won the 2005 Indian Wells Open. Bianca Andreescu - ranked 60 - won the 2019 Indian Wells Open.

Collins joins a set of unique clubs with victory

Collins is the third to win a maiden women's singles title at the Miami Open since turning 30. She joined the likes of Chris Evert (1986) and Petra Kvitova (2023), since the inaugural event in 1985. Collins is the sixth American woman overall to claim the Miami Open crown, joining Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, three-time champion Venus Williams, eight-time champion Serena Williams and Stephens.

Second player after Clijsters with this record

Collins also became the second unseeded player to win the women's singles title at the Miami Open after Clijsters in 2005, since the event's inauguration in 1985.

20-7 win-loss record for Collins this year

Collins won her maiden title in 2024 and a third overall on the WTA Tour. She owns a 20-7 win-loss record in women's singles this year. Before the Miami Open, Collins was seen at the Indian Wells Open, losing in the round of 64 versus Iga Swiatek. She will next be seen at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Match stats and H2H record

Collins served four aces to Rybakina's five. However, the former committed three double faults. Collins had a 75% win on the first serve and a 45% win on the second. She converted 3/7 break points. In terms of the head-to-head record, Collins secured just her second win over Rybakina. Rybakina, who holds a 3-2 advantage over Collins, claimed each of the last three duels.

Rybakina falters in the final

Rybakina is 22-4 in terms of a win-loss record in 2024. Rybakina, who has pocketed two titles this season (Brisbane and Abu Dhabi), failed to add to her seven career crowns. Rybakina also lost the 2024 Qatar Open final to Swiatek.

Collins: Decoding her journey in the tourney

Collins started the 2024 Miami Open with a win over Bernarda Pera. She won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Anastasia Potapova was taken down next in a 6-2, 6-2 affair. Collins overcame Elina Avanesyan in R32. The former won 6-1, 6-2. Collins beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round. In the quarters and semis, Collins overcame Caroline Garcia and Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-2 respectively.

