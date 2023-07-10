Sports

Iga Swiatek reaches the 2023 Wimbledon quarter-finals: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 10, 2023 | 01:21 am 2 min read

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic in the round of 16 at the 2023 Wimbledon (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic in the round of 16 at the 2023 Wimbledon. Bencic held her nerves to clinch the first set 7-6 and then came from behind after being broken early in the second set to level proceedings. Swiatek then won the tiebreaker and forced a third set. She regrouped and made adjustments, winning 6-3.

42-6 win-loss record for Swiatek in 2023

Swiatek owns a 42-6 win-loss record in 2023. She has won three titles this season, including the 2023 French Open. Swiatek had a 35-6 record after winning the French Open final and then won three successive matches at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open. However, she was forced to hand in a walkover in the semis. Swiatek has won titles in Qatar and Stuttgart.

64-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Swiatek owns a 64-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, her tally reads 9-4. She has now reached her maiden quarter-final at Wimbledon. In 2023, Swiatek's tally across Slams read 14-1. She has won 11 straight matches.

Bencic suffers her eighth defeat of the season

Bencic now has a 22-8 win-loss record in 2023 on the WTA Tour. She has claimed two titles so far. At Wimbledon, Bencic has a win-loss record of 14-8. She is yet to reach the quarter-finals here. Overall at Slams, Bencic holds a 54-32 win-loss record. In terms of the head-to-head record, Swiatek holds a 3-1 lead over Bencic.

Unique records for Swiatek

As per Opta, Swiatek is now the player with the higher women's singles Grand Slam winning ratio as the number one in the world in the last 40 years (93.8%, 30-2), equaling Martina Navratilova (75-5). Meanwhile, Swiatek is the youngest player to reach the women's singles quarter-finals in all four Grand Slam events since Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Wins for Pegula and Vondrousova

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula hammered Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 16. Marketa Vondrousova overcame 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova in three sets. She won 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

