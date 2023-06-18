Sports

Andy Murray wins his third Challenger title of 2023: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 18, 2023 | 06:32 pm 2 min read

Andy Murray won the Nottingham Open on Sunday

Andy Murray, the former world number one, claimed his third ATP Challenger Tour title of 2023 after winning the Nottingham Open trophy on Sunday. The three-time Grand Slam champion defeated Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the summit clash (ATP Challenger Tour 125 grass-court event). Earlier this year, Murray became the oldest grass-court champion in Challenger Tour history. Here are the key stats.

Here are the match stats

Murray won a total of 63 points in the match. Notably, both Murray and Cazaux fired three aces each. Murray had a win percentage of 83 on the first serve and 60 on the second. double faults. Murray recorded two double faults, while Cazaux had none. The former converted 3/4 break points. Notably, the match lasted an hour and 45 minutes.

A look at his journey

Murray didn't drop a set in the 2023 Nottingham Open. He claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win over Joris De Loore in the opening round. Murray then defeated Hugo Grenier 6-3, 7-5. Dominic Stephan Stricker took the match deep, but Murray triumphed 7-6, 7-5 to reach the semis. A straight-set win over Nuno Borges (6-3, 6-2) sailed Murray into the final.

Three Challenger titles for Murray in 2023

Earlier this season, Murray lifted the trophy in Aix-en-Provence, France. He won the clay-court tournament after beating Tommy Paul in a thrilling final (2-6, 6-1, 6-2). The former clinched the Lexus Surbiton Trophy on grass in June before winning in Nottingham. As per ATP, Murray had become just the sixth player to clinch Challenger trophies on both clay and grass in the same season.

Murray seems to be unstoppable

According to Bastien Fachan, Murray has won more Challenger titles in the last two months than he had in his teenage. Notably, the Scot won two Challengers titles in 2005 (Aptos and Binghamton).

10 singles titles on grass

Murray has been at his best on grass courts. Notably, two of his three Grand Slam titles have come at Wimbledon (2013 and 2016). He also owns a record five Queen's Club honors (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016). Murray even has a doubles title at the prestigious championships. Notably, Murray now owns 10 singles titles on grass (ATP Tour and Challenger Tour combined).

