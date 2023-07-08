Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Petra Kvitova sails into round of 16: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 08, 2023 | 08:52 pm 2 min read

Petra Kvitova has booked her berth in the round of 16

Petra Kvitova has booked her berth in the round of 16 at 2023 Wimbledon. Kvitova went on to overcome Natalija Kostic 6-3, 7-5 in the third round on Saturday. Kvitova has looked in good touch, claiming another dominating performance. Earlier, the veteran 33-year-old beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 (2nd round) and Jasmine Paolini (6-4, 6-7, 6-1). Here are further details.

Decoding Kvitova's form in 2023

With three wins at Wimbledon 2023, Kvitova has raced to a win-loss record of 25-7 in 2023 on the WTA Tour. She has already bagged two titles. Kvitova won the 2023 Miami Open and sealed the 2023 German Open. Notably, it was Kvitova's 31st career title and a sixth on grass.

127-54 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Kvitova, who is a two-time Wimbledon winner, has a 38-12 win-loss record here. Overall at Grand Slams, her win-loss tally reads as 127-54. In 2023, Kvitova had suffered a second-round exit at the Australian Open before being shocked in the first round at Roland Garros.

Kostic's run comes to an end

Kostic, who reached the main round via the qualifiers, saw her daunting run come to an end. She had to win three qualifying round matches and then took out 18th seed Karolina Plisokova in the first round before overcoming Tamara Korpatsch.

Wins for Haddad Maia and Alexandrova

Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed a vital win against Sorana Cirstea, winning 6-2, 6-2. For the second time in her career, Haddad Maia has reached the fourth round or more across Grand Slams (also semis at the 2023 Roland Garros). 21st seed Alexandrova humbled Dalma Gaifi 6-0, 6-4. She has reached the fourth round at a Slam event for the first time ever in singles.

