Iga Swiatek wins her third French Open honor: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 10, 2023, 09:55 pm 3 min read

Swiatek owns a 28-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros

Women's tennis singles world number one Iga Swiatek overcame Karolina Muchova to claim the 2023 French Open title on Saturday. With this victory, the Polish star claimed her second successive Roland Garros honor and a third overall. She also clinched her fourth Grand Slam title. Swiatek won the first set 6-2 before seeing Muchova make a comeback (5-7). She fought valiantly in the third.

Swiatek's journey in the tourney

In the first round, Polish star Swiatek beat Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0. Next up, she overcame Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0. In the third round, Swiatek tamed Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-0. In the fourth round, Lesia Tsurenko retired midway after trailing 1-5. In the quarters, Swiatek earned an impressive 6-4, 6-2 win over Coco Gauff. In the semis, she thwarted Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6.

Fourth Grand Slam honor for Swiatek

Swiatek owns a 28-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She has now won the title here in 2020, 2022, and 2023 respectively. She is on a 14-match winning run at Roland Garros. Swiatek is now a four-time Grand Slam champion. She won the US Open in 2022. Swiatek has raced to a 61-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Swiatek has won three titles this season

Swiatek owns a win-loss record of 35-6 this season. She has claimed three titles (Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, and French Open). Swiatek started the season by losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open. She lost in the Dubai final, besides also going down in the summit clash in Madrid. She lost in the Indian Wells semis and Italian Open quarter-finals.

Muchova falls short in her 50th Grand Slam match

Muchova's tally at Roland Garros is 11-5. At Grand Slams, she has a win-loss record of 33-17. Muchova reached her maiden Grand Slam final. Before this, her best show was a semi-final berth at the 2021 Australian Open. Muchova has a 25-8 win-loss record in 2023. She is yet to win a single title in women's singles this season.

Swiatek claimed these records by reaching the final

Swiatek had reached her third women's singles final from her first five main draw appearances at Roland-Garros. As per Opta, in the Open Era, only Chris Evert made more from her first five main draw appearances - reaching the final on all five occasions. Swiatek had also become the fourth-youngest female player in the Open Era to reach her third final at Roland Garros.

Swiatek joins these unique clubs

As per Opta, Swiatek is the third female player in the Open Era to win each of their first four Grand Slam finals, after Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka. Meanwhile, Swiatek is the first player since Justine Henin (2005, 2006, and 2007) to win consecutive Women's Singles titles at Roland Garros.

Seventh clay courts title for Swiatek

As per Opta, Swiatek has won her seventh clay courts title at her 16th appearance in such events (43.8%): in the Open Era, only Evert (68.6%), Margaret Court (52.5%) and Graf (50%) have a higher such ratio on this surface (min. 5 titles won).

