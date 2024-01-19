2024 Australian Open: In-form Aryna Sabalenka scripts these unique records

1/7

Sports 2 min read

2024 Australian Open: In-form Aryna Sabalenka scripts these unique records

By Rajdeep Saha 02:06 pm Jan 19, 202402:06 pm

Sabalenka is the first to achieve a 6-0, 6-0 win at the AO since Ashleigh Barty

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has reached the round of 16 at the 2024 Australian Open with a magnificent 6-0, 6-0 win over Lesia Tsurenko on Friday. Sabalenka needed just 52 minutes to double-bagel 28th seed Tsurenko. Sabalenka also claimed her 10th straight win in Melbourne. Meanwhile, joining Sabalenka in the women's singles fourth round was Coco Gauff, who dispatched Alycia Parks.

2/7

Sabalenka enters record books

As per Opta, Sabalenka is the first player to reach the women's singles fourth round at the Australian Open with six or less games dropped en route since Victoria Azarenka in 2016 (five). Sabalenka is the first to achieve a 6-0, 6-0 win at the AO since Ashleigh Barty (2021). She also earned her maiden 6-0, 6-0 win in her career at WTA level.

3/7

Do you know?

Sabalenka has now managed more 6-0 sets at this year's Australian Open (three) than she did in her previous six main draw appearances at the event (one).

4/7

Sabalenka owns a 7-1 win-loss record in 2024

Sabalenka, who is chasing her 13th singles honor on the WTA Tour, has raced to a 7-1 win-loss record in 2024. Before this, she was beaten in the 2024 Brisbane International final by Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka forced her opponent to commit six double faults. She converted 6/10 break points and managed 16 winners to Tsurenko's seven.

5/7

62nd win at Grand Slams for Sabalenka

Sabalenka has raced to an 18-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open. Before her 2023 title win, she had clocked two successive fourth-round appearances. She made her AO debut (main draw) in 2018, losing in the first round. She reached the third round in 2019 before suffering another 1st-round exit in 2020. Overall, Sabalenka has clocked her 62nd win at Grand Slams (62-22).

6/7

Next up for Sabalenka is Amanda Anisimova

Next up for Sabalenka is Amanda Anisimova, who took down Spain's Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4. Sabalenka hasn't enjoyed a great run against Anisimova. She owns a 1-4 record in terms of the head-to-head meetings.

7/7

Gauff marches on

Gauff was solid in her 6-0, 6-2 win over Parks in the third round. Gauff converted all 5/5 break points. As per Opta, Gauff is only the fourth teenager competing for the USA to claim 10+ consecutive women's singles match wins at Grand Slam events in the Open Era, after Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams.