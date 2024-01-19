Mohammad Rizwan hammers his fifth T20I fifty against NZ: Stats

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:37 pm Jan 19, 202401:37 pm

Rizwan completed 500 T20I runs against NZ (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Mohammad Rizwan scored a well-paced 90* in the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. The knock came amid tough circumstances as none of his teammates could breach the 25-run mark. Having tackled 63 deliveries, the opener hammered six boundaries and a couple of maximums. This was his fifth T20I half-century against the Kiwis. Here are his stats.

A well-paced knock from Rizwan

After losing fellow opener Saim Ayub (1) cheaply, Rizwan joined forces with Babar Azam (19) and the duo added 51 runs. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as he made great utilization of the powerplay overs. He brought up his 50 off 38 balls and continued to bat well. The keeper-batter stayed till the end as Pakistan finished at 158/5.

A look at Rizwan's T20I stats

Rizwan has been a mainstay for Pakistan in T20Is. He has raced to 2,943 runs in 77 innings at an average of 49.05 with 26 half-centuries and a solitary century. His T20I average of 49.05 is only second to Virat Kohli (51.75) among batters with at least 1,000 runs. Meanwhile, only Babar (3,685) has accumulated more T20I runs in Pakistan colors.

500 runs against New Zealand

Against New Zealand, Rizwan has now raced to 584 T20I runs at a stellar average of 38.93. This was his fifth half-century against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, only Babar (742) has accumulated more T20I runs against the Black Caps. England (537) are the only other team against which Rizwan has 500-plus T20I runs. On NZ soil, the batter has raced to 479 runs at 43.54.

Rizwan accomplishes these records

Rizwan's 90* is now the second-highest T20I score by a Pakistan batter on NZ soil. He is only behind Mohammad Hafeez (99* in 2020) in this regard. The former also recorded the second-highest T20I score by a designated keeper-batter in NZ. On NZ's Devon Conway (92* vs Bangladesh, 2021) is ahead of him in this regard.