Decoding the breakout stars from 2023 in ODI cricket

Sports 3 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:59 pm Dec 22, 202306:59 pm

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra had a breakout 2023 in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

With a few days left in 2023, we look back at the breakout stars from a very action-filled year of cricket. There were several exciting and enthralling moments of cricket for the fans and several new heroes emerged to write their folklore. Some rose to the occasion of the ICC ODI World Cup and evolved as household names in the international circuit. Here's more.

Every year a set of players make their mark in ODI cricket but only a handful of them maintain their consistency to evolve as household names in cricket. The 2023 World Cup gave these youngsters a proper platform to showcase their talent which majorly helped their cause. Some of them proved their mettle on the big stage. Here are the breakout stars from 2023.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai made a name for himself this year

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai had a sensational 2023 World Cup which gave him massive limelight. The youngster returned with 353 runs at 70.60, slamming three fifties. He also scalped seven wickets in the tournament. He ended the WC as Afghanistan's second-highest run-getter. Only behind Ibrahim Zadran, who hammered 376 runs. In 15 ODIs this year, Omarzai owns 455 runs at 56.87.

SL's swing sensational Dilshan Madushanka had a terrific 2023

Dilshan Madushanka was one of the bright lights for SL in an otherwise underwhelming 2023. The young speedster was sensational in the World Cup as he claimed 21 wickets. Only Mohammed Shami (24) and Adam Zampa (23) claimed more wickets from the tournament. Madushanka has scalped 31 wickets in 2023 from 15 ODIs at 24.06. His ability to swing the ball makes him special.

South African speedster Gerald Coetzee became a household name

2023 also elevated SA's special talent, Gerald Coetzee, who had a big ODI World Cup scalping 20 wickets from eight games at 19.80. He picked up wickets consistently and was crucial to SA's journey to the semi-finals. Coetzee is SA's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year with 31 wickets at 23.22. He has pace and the ability to bowl in different phases with aplomb.

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra had a breakthrough year

NZ batter Rachin Ravindra had a sensational ODI World Cup where he hammered 578 runs at 64.22. He slammed three centuries and two fifties in the tournament. The 23-year-old broke Sachin Tendulkar's WC record of most runs scored in a single campaign before turning 25. Ravindra made his ODI debut for NZ in March 2023. He owns 812 runs at 42.73 (six fifty-plus scores).

All four players have been signed by IPL teams

Notably, all these four players have gone on to earn contracts in the Indian Premier League. In the IPL 2024 auction earlier this week, Coetzee was bought by Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans roped in Omarzai. Chennai Super Kings bought Ravindra whereas Mumbai Indians got Madushanka.