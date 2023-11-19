KL Rahul becomes first Indian number-five batter with this feat

By Parth Dhall 06:40 pm Nov 19, 202306:40 pm

Rahul smashed 66 against Australia

KL Rahul starred with a 66-run knock for India against Australia in the high-voltage ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad. His knock helped India evade an early collapse after they were reduced to 81/3. Virat Kohli was India's only other half-centurion. Rahul is now the only Indian batter with over 400 runs in a World Cup edition at number five or below.

A rescuing knock from Rahul

Rahul, who has been rescuing India from tough situations of late, fared well in the final as well. He constantly rotated the strike in the middle overs while the Australian bowlers exerted pressure. His 107-ball 66 included a solitary four. Rahul failed to hit a six and was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 42nd over.

Rahul attains these feats

This was Rahul's third 50-plus score of World Cup 2023. He finished the tournament with 452 runs at an average of 75.33. These are the most runs by a designated Indian keeper in a World Cup edition.

Rahul is only behind Stokes

As mentioned, Rahul has become the only Indian batter with over 400 runs in a World Cup edition at number five or below. Overall, England's Ben Stokes is the only other batter to touch the 400-run mark in this regard. He smashed 455 runs at 65.00 in England's 2019 World Cup-winning campaign. Australia's Steve Waugh follows Stokes with 398 runs (1999).

India perish for 240 in Ahmedabad

Despite half-centuries from Rahul and Kohli, India were bundled out for 240 in the big final. The Australian bowlers were disciplined on the big day. Starc claimed three wickets as the track at the Narendra Modi Stadium certainly challenged the Indian batters. India 80/2 after the first powerplay, while there was a boundary drought of 97 deliveries during the middle overs.

17th ODI fifty for Rahul

In 72 ODIs, Rahul owns 2,743 runs at 50.79. He slammed his 17th ODI fifty, besides also clocking seven hundreds. In 16 matches versus Australia, Rahul has clocked 691 runs at 57.58. He hit his seventh fifty versus the Aussies.