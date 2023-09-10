Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Super Fours clash to resume on Monday

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 10, 2023 | 09:12 pm 3 min read

The India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash has been called off and play will resume on Monday (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

The India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash has been called off and play will resume on Monday. Notably, there was a reserve day in store for the match. 24.1 overs were played today as India managed 147/2. Both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed fifties before being dismissed. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are at the crease.

Weather on Monday doesn't look promising

It will be a full 50-over game on Monday with India starting from 24.1 overs. The match will resume at 3:00pm local time. The rain did stop in the middle and inspection was being carried on before things got bleak once again as the umpires had to call it off. Interestingly, the weather tomorrow too does not look promising.

India-Pakistan group clash was also called off

Earlier, the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup group stage clash was also washed off. India were bowled out for 266 before rain intervened and no more play was possible.

Rohit Sharma smokes his 50th ODI fifty, joins these names

Rohit slammed his 50th half-century in ODIs. He became the eighth Indian to accomplish the feat, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (96), Virat Kohli (65), Sourav Ganguly (71), Rahul Dravid (82), MS Dhoni (73), Mohammad Azharuddin (52), and Yuvraj Singh (52). Meanwhile, Rohit has also clobbered 30 tons in the format. Only Kohli (46) and Tendulkar (49) boast more ODI tons.

10,000 runs loading for Rohit

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, has completed 9,978 ODI runs in his 247th appearance. He averages 48.91 in the format as his strike rate reads 90.19. Against Pakistan, he has raced to 787 runs in 18 ODIs at an average of 49.18. The tally includes seven fifties and a couple of tons with 140 being his highest score.

Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan

Gill scored 58 off 52 balls (10 boundaries). This was Gill's eighth ODI fifty and a maiden one against Pakistan. Gill, in his previous outing against Nepal, became the fastest batter to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs. Playing his 30th ODI, the young batter has now raced to 1,572 runs at 62.88. His strike rate reads 102.94. The tally includes four tons and eight fifties.

KL Rahul achieves a dual record

KL Rahul made his comeback to the side after a long time post an injury. Rahul got past 4,000 career List A runs, needing four runs to get to the feat. He then completed 2,000 ODI runs, becoming the joint-third-fastest Indian to do so. He needed 14 runs for this milestone. Rahul is unbeaten on 17 from 28 balls.

India to face Sri Lanka on Tuesday

India and Sri Lanka are set to meet each other on Tuesday. It will be heavy duty for India if tomorrow's match gets completed. However, both days could also be impacted by the weather in Colombo.

