Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 10, 2023 | 04:30 pm 2 min read

Around 2,000 of his runs have come in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

KL Rahul has completed 4,000 runs in List A cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his fourth run in the blockbuster 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Pakistan in Colombo. Around 2,000 of his runs have come in ODI cricket. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batter is playing his first game in over four months. Here we look at his stats.

4,000 List A runs for Rahul

Rahul made his List A debut back for his state team Karnataka in the 2010 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing his 107th match, Rahul averages over 43 in the format as his strike rate is in excess of 80. The tally includes nine tons and as many as 26 fifties. 131 reads his highest score in the format.

Sensational at several positions

Playing his 55th ODI, Rahul has over 1,990 ODI runs. He averages over 45 in ODIs while his strike rate is over 86. The tally includes five tons and 13 fifties. 915 of his runs have come as an opener at 43.57. At number four, he has scored 241 runs at 40.16. He has 740-plus runs at number five at a 52-plus average.

Rahul remains the only Indian with an ODI debut ton

Rahul slammed a historic century on his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2016. No other Indian has accomplished the milestone so far. Though Rahul has been an opener for the majority of his professional career, he has played some sensational knocks at the number-five position. He is likely to be India's first-choice keeper-batter in the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November.

