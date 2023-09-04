Asia Cup: India bowl out Nepal (230); Jadeja, Siraj shine

Written by Parth Dhall September 04, 2023 | 07:39 pm 3 min read

Mohammed Siraj took three wickets for India

India have bowled out Nepal for 230 in the fifth match of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Nepal had a positive start before the Indian bowlers ignited a batting collapse. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each. Aasif Sheikh was Nepal's only half-centurion, while Sompal Kami slammed a crucial 48(56) toward the end.

Nepal were on top in first Powerplay

Nepal ruled the roost in the first Powerplay (0-10) after India elected to field. While Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan dropped catches, the Nepal openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh cashed in, having shared a 65-run stand. While Sheikh played cautiously, Bhurtel attacked the Indian seamers. However, Shardul Thakur dismissed Bhurtel in the 10th over. Nepal scored 65/1 in this phase.

A counter-attacking knock from Bhurtel

Bhurtel was at his best against India. The Nepal opener was dropped in the slips in the very first over. However, he launched a counter-attack wherein he took on each of the four Indian seamers. As mentioned, Nepal crossed 60 in before the 10th over, which saw Bhurtel's departure. He smashed a 25-ball 38, a knock laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Third Nepal batter with 1,000 ODI runs

Bhurtel, who made his ODI debut in 2021, has raced to 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. Standing in his 46th game, the 26-year-old averages just over 22 (22.93) in the format. Only Rohit Paudel and Aasif Sheikh own more ODI runs than him among Nepal batters. Bhurtel has smashed six fifties and a solitary ton in the format.

A terrific knock from Aasif

Aasif, who had a cautious approach, smashed 58 off 97 balls. He hammered eight fours in his knock. As stated, he was the only Nepal batter to touch the 50-run mark. It was his 10th half-century in the format. Aasif became only the second Nepal player to complete 1,200 runs in ODI cricket. He now has 1,250 runs in the format at 31.25.

Aasif attains this feat

As mentioned, Aasif has become the first Nepal batter to have scored 10 half-centuries in ODI cricket. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel is Aasif's closest rival, with eight half-centuries. Notably, Aasif also has a century in the format.

Aasif and Bhurtel complete 1,000 partnership runs

Over the past few years, Aasif and Bhurtel have driven Nepal's batting forward. They have become the first Nepal pair to complete 1,000 partnership runs in ODI cricket. The duo now owns 1,017 runs as a pair. Aasif and skipper Rohit Paudel make the only other Nepal batting pair to have scored over 550 runs (585).

Jadeja takes a three-fer

All-rounder Jadeja was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs. The left-arm spinner first dismissed Bhim Sharki to give India momentum in the middle overs. The Men in Blue further became dominant as Jadeja got rid of Nepal skipper Paudel. In his very next over, the Indian spinner removed Kushal Malla.

Joint-most wickets for India in ODI Asia Cup

Jadeja is now India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup. He took his 22nd wicket in the tournament, now the joint-most for India along with Irfan Pathan, the former Indian seamer. Notably, Jadeja and Pathan are the only Indian bowlers to have taken over 20 wickets in this tournament. The former averages a brilliant 24.77 in the Asia Cup.

