Arshdeep Singh becomes second-fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 11:01 pm 2 min read

Arshdeep Singh reached the milestone in 33 games (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's rising pace sensation Arshdeep Singh has completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket. The left-arm speed merchant got to the milestone with his first wicket in the second T20I against Ireland﻿. He became the second-fastest Indian to complete 50 T20I wickets, having reached the landmark in 33 games. Here we decode his stellar stats in the format.

Most T20I wickets since debut

Arshdeep made his T20I debut against England in July 2022. He did not take long in becoming a regular member of India's T20I XI. While the 24-year-old can swing the new ball, his pin-point yorkers and numerous variations can trouble batters in end overs. His economy rate in the format is over 8.4. No other bowler has taken more T20I wickets since Arshdeep's debut.

Joint-third-fastest pacer to complete 50 T20I wickets

Arshdeep has joined Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman as the joint-third-fastest pacer to complete 50 T20I wickets (only full-member team players). Ireland's Mark Adair (28) and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (32) are ahead in this regard. Arshdeep is the fastest to get the feat among left-arm fast bowlers. Among Indians, only left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has reached the feat faster (30 games).

Fourth-best bowling average among pacers

Arshdeep's average of just under 19 is the fourth-best among pacers with 50 or more T20I wickets (only full-member team players). Umar Gul (16.97), South Africa's Dale Steyn (18.35), and Lungi Ngidi (18.43) are ahead in this regard. No left-arm pacer is ahead of Arshdeep on this list. Among Indians with at least 50 T20I wickets, only Kuldeep Yadav owns a better average.

Eighth Indian to accomplish the feat

Notably, Arshdeep has become the eighth Indian to touch the 50-wicket mark in T20Is. He has joined Yuzvendra Chahal (96), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90), Hardik Pandya (73), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin (72), Kuldeep (52), and Ravindra Jadeja (51) on the elite list.

