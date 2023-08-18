IRE vs IND, 1st T20I: The Village pitch report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 18, 2023 | 10:07 am 2 min read

India have never lost a T20I in Dublin (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are gearing up to meet hosts Ireland in a three-match T20I series. The opener will be played at The Village in Dublin on August 18. In an ODI World Cup year, this series is majorly making headlines due to Jasprit Bumrah's much-awaited comeback to professional cricket. Meanwhile, India's second-string team is up against a full-strength Ireland side. Here we present the pitch report.

A look at the track conditions

The entire series will be played at The Village in Dublin. Fast bowlers can extract some movement with the new ball here. However, the track tends to get better for batting as the game progresses. Owing to the same, the toss-winning skipper is likely to elect to bowl first here. The match will get underway at 7:30pm IST.

Here are the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won 13 of the 21 T20Is (men's and women's combined) here as the average score while batting first reads 151. 8.38 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here in Men's T20I. Meanwhile, Ireland have won just two of their 10 games here. The Men in Blue have won all their four T20I matches at this venue.

Here are the key performers

Harry Tector has returned with 220 runs in five T20Is here at a remarkable strike rate of 146.66. Sanju Samson's solitary T20I fifty (77 off 42) was recorded at this venue last year. Mark Adair has claimed nine wickets in six T20I games here at an economy of 9.15. Skipper Bumrah recorded figures worth 2/19 in four overs in his solitary T20I outing here.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (C). Ireland (Probable XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

