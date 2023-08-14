Brandon King guides WI to series win with career-best score

Written by Parth Dhall August 14, 2023 | 01:07 am 2 min read

Brandon King shone with an unbeaten 85 in Lauderhill

Opening batter Brandon King guided West Indies to a series-clinching victory in the 5th T20I against India at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. King smashed an unbeaten 85(55) as the Caribbeans chased down 166 with 12 balls to spare. The right-handed batter recorded his career-best T20I score, with WI winning their first five-T20I series against India.

A blistering knock from King

King went on to punish the Indian bowlers despite losing his opening partner Kyle Mayers early. The former added 107 runs along with Nicholas Pooran for the second wicket. Although Pooran departed in the middle overs, King got to his half-century off 38 balls. He slammed a match-winning 85* off 55 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 6 sixes.

King scripts history

As mentioned, King hammered his career-best score in T20 Internationals. Notably, his previous-best T20I score came against India (68 in Basseterre, 2022). King, who made his T20I debut in November 2019, now has seven 50+ scores in the format. He is yet to reach three figures in T20I cricket. King has two tons in overall T20 cricket.

Joint second-most runs in the series

King finished the five-T20I series as the joint second-highest run-scorer with India's Tilak Varma. The former smashed 173 runs from five T20Is at an average of 43.25. The duo finished behind Pooran, who recorded 176 runs.

The summary of 5th T20I

India had a forgettable start after electing to bat in Flordia. They lost both openers on 17 before Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma held the fort. However, wickets fell in quick succession once Tilak departed. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya couldn't do much as India managed 165/9. India got rid of Mayers, but King, Pooran, and Shai Hope finished the match in 18 overs.

First side to beat India in five-T20I series

As mentioned, WI are the first side to defeat India in a five-match T20I series. India were unbeaten in T20I series comprising more than four matches. The Men in Blue routed New Zealand 5-0 in 2020. They won 3-2 against England a year later at home. The five-T20I series against South Africa in 2022 got drawn (2-2). A month later, India thrashed WI 4-1.

