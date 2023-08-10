Presenting the players with over 10 PoM awards in T20Is

Sports

Presenting the players with over 10 PoM awards in T20Is

Written by Parth Dhall August 10, 2023 | 07:02 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav won his 12th PoM award in Guyana

Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock for India in the 3rd T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. His 44-ball 83 helped the Men in Blue chase down 160 with ease. For this effort, Suryakumar was adjudged the Player of the Match. It was his 12th PoM award in the format. Here are the players with over 10 such awards.

Virat Kohli (India): 15

Indian maestro Virat Kohli holds the record for winning the most Player-of-the-Match awards in T20 Internationals. The one against Bangladesh during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup marked his 15th PoM award in the format. His 44-ball 64* laid the foundation of India's five-run win (DLS). Kohli is the only player with over 4,000 runs in the format so far.

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan): 14

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi occupies the second spot on this list. In his 109-match T20I career, Nabi has been adjudged the Player of the Match 14 times. With 1,825 runs at 22.25, he is Afghanistan's second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, only behind Mohammad Shahzad (2,015). The former is also the nation's second-highest wicket-taker, having scalped 87 wickets at 27.89 as of now.

Suryakumar Yadav (India): 12

As mentioned, Suryakumar won the coveted trophy in the 3rd T20I against West Indies. The Indian dasher now has the joint second-most PoM awards for India in the format along with Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar is the only cricketer in the top four (most PoM awards) to have played less than 100 T20Is. He boasts 1,780 runs in 51 T20Is at 45.64, striking at 174.33.

Rohit Sharma (India): 12

Rohit, who leads India in ODI and Test cricket, has featured in most T20Is in the format's history. In his 148-match career, the Indian opener has won the Player-of-the-Match award 12 times. Rohit is also the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, having slammed 3,853 runs at 31.32. He is the only player with over three tons in the format (four).

Other players with over 10 PoM awards (T20Is)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), David Warner (Australia), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), and Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) are the only other cricketers to have won more than 10 PoM awards. Each of them owns 11 trophies.

Share this timeline