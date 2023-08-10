4th T20I: Will India continue winning run in Florida leg?

Written by Parth Dhall August 10, 2023 | 04:00 pm 3 min read

India have lost just one T20I in Florida (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India bounced back in the 3rd T20I against West Indies to stay alive in the five-match series. The two teams now move to the series' final leg set to be held in Florida. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host the 4th T20I on August 12. Hosts WI currently lead the five-match series 2-1. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is famous for producing high-scoring encounters. Three totals of 200+ runs have been recorded in T20Is here. As far as the pitch is concerned, the spinners can make merry here. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 8:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and West Indies have met each other on 28 occasions in the 20-over format. India have claimed 18 wins to WI's nine. One match didn't have a result. Notably, the Men in Blue have a 9-3 record over the Caribbeans in the last 12 T20I meetings. Two of these defeats have come in the ongoing series.

WI eye history in Florida

WI beat India by two wickets in the 2nd T20I. This is the first time WI have won consecutive T20Is against India in a bilateral series. The last instance of WI beating India in two successive T20Is came in 2016 (at Wankhede and Lauderhill). Despite losing the third, WI have an opportunity to win their first bilateral international series against India since August 2016.

WI winless in Lauderhill since August 2016

Hosts WI have a dismal record in Lauderhill in T20I cricket. They have lost six out of 10 matches at this venue, winning just three. One of the matches was washed out. In fact, the Caribbeans haven't won here since August 2016. Besides, India have fared well in Lauderhill in T20Is. They have won four out of six encounters, losing just one.

Will India recall Ravi Bishnoi?

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya left leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi out in the 3rd T20I. Notably, Bishnoi is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is in Lauderhill. On the other hand, WI might move on from Shimron Hetmyer, who hasn't even touched the 30-run mark in the white-ball leg. Jason Holder, who missed the 3rd T20I due to a knee injury, might return.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar. WI (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy.

