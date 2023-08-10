ICC World Cup: Presenting the notable bowling records

Sports

ICC World Cup: Presenting the notable bowling records

Written by Parth Dhall August 10, 2023 | 08:51 pm 2 min read

Mitchell Starc took 27 wickets in the 2019 World Cup

The year 2023 is dedicated to One Day Internationals, with the ICC Cricket World Cup months away. India will host the iconic tournament, starting October 5. Needless to say, it will see plenty of records being scripted. From Glenn McGrath to Mitchell Starc, several legends have made it a spectacle with their bowling skills. Here are the notable bowling records in the 50-over tournament.

Most wickets among spinners in World Cup

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan finished his career with 68 wickets in the ODI World Cup. South Africa's Imran Tahir is the only other spinner with 40 wickets in the tournament. Among active spinners, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan trails Murali, with 34 wickets. The former is unlikely to reach the pinnacle as this will likely be his last World Cup.

Only bowler with over 70 wickets

Overall, Australian legend McGrath remains the only bowler to have taken over 70 wickets in ODI World Cups. He finished his WC career with an average of 18.19. Among pacers, only Lasith Malinga and Wasim Akram have more than 50 WC scalps.

When Mitchell Starc broke McGrath's record

Until the 2019 World Cup, McGrath held the record for taking the most wickets in a single World Cup edition. He took 26 wickets from 11 matches in 2007. However, left-arm seamer Starc traveled the extra mile in 2019 by taking a wicket more than McGrath. Starc finished the 2019 WC as the highest wicket-taker (27 wickets in 10 matches).

A rare double-hat-trick!

Taking four wickets in four consecutive balls is known as a double hat-trick. Malinga is the only player to achieve this feat in ODI cricket. He took four wickets in four balls against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup. Chasing 210, the Proteas were cruising on 206/5 before Malinga's magic outclassed SA. However, SA won the match by a wicket.

Only bowler with two World Cup hat-tricks

After shining in the 2007 World Cup, Malinga took another hat-trick in the 2011 edition. He took three wickets in as many balls against Kenya, with his deadly yorkers decimating them. Malinga is the only bowler with two hat-tricks in WCs.

A look at other key records

Starc holds the record for taking the most four-wicket hauls (and over) in ODI World Cups (6). With 49 scalps, he has the best bowling average (14.81) In 1987, former Indian bowler Chetan Sharma took the first-ever hat-trick in the tournament's history (vs New Zealand). McGrath's 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 are the best bowling figures in the World Cup.

Share this timeline