Asian Champions Trophy: Indian hockey team's run to semi-finals

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Indian hockey team's run to semi-finals

Written by Parth Dhall August 10, 2023 | 08:03 pm 3 min read

Harmanpreet Singh is the leading goal-scorer in the tournament

The Indian men's hockey team reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy after beating defending champions Korea 3-2 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. With another win over Pakistan, India finished the league stage as the table-toppers. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side is yet to lose a game in the tournament. India will meet Japan in the penultimate clash on August 11.

India's run so far in the tournament

India were off to a terrific start in the Asian Champions Trophy as they thrashed China 7-2 in the opening clash. Craig Fulton's men then plunged to second with a draw against Japan. However, the Men in Blue catapulted to the top with a 5-0 win over Malaysia. The latter once again dethroned India, but wins over Korea and Pakistan favored the Harmanpreet-led side.

Harmanpreet Singh: Most goals in ACT 2023

Indian captain Harmanpreet has been on a roll in the ongoing tournament. He leads the goals column, having slammed seven of them from five games. Notably, each of his seven goals has come through penalty corners. It is worth noting that Harmanpreet has scored in each of India's five games so far. Malaysia's Ashari Firhan trails the Indian captain with four goals.

Here are the top four semi-finalists

The top four teams - India, Malaysia, Korea, and Japan - have qualified for the semi-finals. Malaysia will take on Korea in the first semi-final on August 11, while India and Japan will lock horns in the second on the same day.

Head-to-head: India 27-3 Japan

India have had a massive lead over Japan in international hockey. The two teams have locked horns in 34 matches so far, with India winning 27 of these. While Japan have earned only three wins, a total of four matches have resulted in a draw. One of the draws came earlier in the tournament. In the 2023 World Cup, India thrashed Japan 8-0.

India unbeaten in last four matches against Japan

India's last defeat against Japan came during the 2022 Asia Cup. Japan won the encounter 5-2. Notably, India are unbeaten against Japan in the four encounters between the two sides (one draw).

India eye fourth title

India are vying to win their fourth men's Asian Champions Trophy title. They were the winners of the inaugural edition in 2011, having beaten Pakistan with a penalty shoot-out. Pakistan avenged the loss in 2012 by winning the title. India won their second title in 2016 after defeating the same opposition. In 2018, India and Pakistan were declared the joint-winners of the tournament.

Share this timeline