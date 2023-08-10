West Ham sign Edson Alvarez for £35.4m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 10, 2023 | 08:35 pm 2 min read

West Ham United have signed midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax to mark their first signing of the 2023 summer transfer window (Photo credit: Twitter/@WestHam)

West Ham United have signed midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax to mark their first signing of the 2023 summer transfer window. As per Sky Sports, the Hammers have shelled out £35.4m for Alvarez. West Ham will pay £32.8m up front with £2.6m in add-ons. Meanwhile, West Ham are also closing in on defender Harry Maguire and midfielder James Ward-Prowse. We decode Alvarez's stats.

Why does this story matter?

West Ham needed lungs in midfield and Alvarez complements things. He brings plenty of experience to the table, having earned 68 caps for Mexico. Alvarez spent four seasons at Ajax and was a key figure for the Dutch side. "It's a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career - it is a dream for me and my family," Alvarez said.

A look at Alvarez's stats

Alvarez started his career with America in Mexico's top division. He spent three seasons there and made 113 appearances, scoring five goals. For Ajax, he made 147 appearances, scoring 13 times. Besides his midfield role, he can slot in as a defender.

Breaking down his numbers in the Eredivisie 2022-23 season

Alvarez played 31 matches in the Eredivisie 2022-23 season, clocking three goals and three assists. As per Opta, he managed 53 shots (excluding blocks), managing 18 on target. He also created 28 chances. Alvarez managed an 88.86% pass accuracy. He made 71 tackles and completed 18 take-ons. He also clocked 74 clearances, 36 interceptions, and 13 blocks.

Alvarez has won plenty of silverware

Alvarez won the Liga MX, Apertura 2018 and Copa MX, Clausura 2019 with America. He won the Eredivisie in 2020-21 and 2021-22, besides the KNVB Cup in 2020-21. With Mexico, he won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019 and 2023.

