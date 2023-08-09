Cricketers who debuted across formats in less than 20 days

Written by Parth Dhall August 09, 2023 | 09:49 pm 2 min read

Mukesh Kumar has played for India across formats (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Right-arm seamer Mukesh Kumar has been a revelation for Team India on the ongoing West Indies tour. He represented India in all three formats on the tour within a fortnight. Mukesh is the fastest Indian to achieve this feat. Before Mukesh, several other cricketers had announced their arrival in all three formats in less than 20 days. Here are a few of them.

Mukesh Kumar (India): 14 days

As mentioned, Mukesh played for India in all three formats within a fortnight. He made his Test debut against West Indies in the second match on July 20. The right-arm pacer then received his maiden ODI cap in Bridgetown on July 27. His T20I debut came a week later (August 3) in Trinidad. Mukesh has taken at least one wicket in each format.

Peter Ingram (New Zealand): 12 days

New Zealand's Peter Ingram completed the set of playing in all three formats even quicker (12 days). The NZ batter played in each of the three formats against Bangladesh in 2010. He first featured in the T20I leg (in Hamilton on February 3) before making his ODI debut (in Napier on February 5). Ingram made his Test debut in Hamilton on February 15.

Aizaz Cheema (Pakistan): 15 days

Former Pakistan pacer Aizaz Cheema was 31 when he earned a national call-up. He played back-to-back matches after his wait got over. Cheema took 15 days to play across formats during Pakistan's Zimbabwe tour (2011). He first appeared in the Test leg in Bulawayo (September 1), then made the cut for the Bulawayo ODI (September 8), and finally played the Harare T20I (September 16).

Dion Myers (Zimbabwe): 15 days

Young Zimbabwe batter Dion Myers also ticked all three boxes across 15 days two years ago. His only Test appearance came on July 7 against Bangladesh. Nine days later (July 16), the top-order batter made his debut in the 50-over format. Myers then played his maiden T20I on July 22. Notably, each of his three debuts was recorded in Harare.

A look at other notable debutants

South Africa's Kyle Abbott featured in all three formats in a span of 16 days (in 2013). New Zealand seamer Doug Bracewell received his maiden cap across formats in 17 days (in 2011). Among English players, Joe Root tops this list (29 days, 2012/13).

