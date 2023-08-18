UAE vs NZ: Aryansh Sharma script these records with fifty

August 18, 2023

Aryansh Sharma scored a fifty on debut (Source: Twitter/@EmiratesCricket)

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday (August 17) narrowly missed out on scripting their maiden international victory over New Zealand. Chasing 156 in the first T20I, they looked in the hunt for the best part but eventually fell short. Their opener, Aryansh Sharma, scored a remarkable 43-ball 60 on debut. The 18-year-old also scripted many records with his knock. Here are further details.

A valiant knock from Aryansh

Aryansh certainly played a valiant knock though the wickets kept following around him. He had brief partnerships with Asif Khan, Ansh Tandon, and Hameed to take UAE past 100. However, he received minimal support from other batters and eventually departed for 60 (9 fours and 1 six). As the rest of the batters could not do much, NZ won by nine runs.

Fourth youngest to score a half-century on T20I debut

As per HowSTAT, Aryansh became the fourth youngest batter to score a half-century on his T20I debut, having accomplished the feat at the age of 18 years 257 days. He is only behind Canada's Hiral Patel (18 years 177 days), Gibraltar's Louis Bruce (16 years 56 days), and Nepal's Sundeep Jora (17 years 103 days) to accomplish the feat.

Second-youngest wicketkeeper with a T20I debut

Meanwhile, Aryansh also became the second-youngest wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I fifty. He is only behind Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (17 years 296 days) in this regard. Meanwhile, Aryansh's 60 is the second-highest score by a designated wicketkeeper-batter on T20I debut. Only Leslie Dunbar (104*) of Serbia is ahead of him in this regard.

Maiden T20 appearance for Aryansh

Meanwhile, this was Aryansh's maiden appearance in professional T20 cricket. No other UAE batter has managed a half-century on T20I debut. His ODI debut was recorded in April this year. The youngster has featured in seven ODIs, managing 136 runs at an average and strike rate of 19.42 and 76.40, respectively. The tally includes a fifty as well.

