Tilak Varma finishes WI T20I series with this record

Written by Parth Dhall August 13, 2023 | 11:23 pm 2 min read

Tilak Varma smashed 27 in the 5th T20I

Youngster Tilak Varma turned out to be a revelation for India in the five-match T20I series against West Indies. He smashed an 18-ball 27 in the 5th and series-deciding T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. As a result, Tilak finished the series with the second-most runs for India after his first five T20I appearances. Here are the key stats.

Tilak continues his sublime run

Youngster Tilak continues his sublime run in the format. After roaring in his first five international innings, the left-handed batter smashed an 18-ball 27. His knock was laced with 3 fours and a couple of sixes. Tilak helped India gain momentum in the sixth over where he took Alzarri Joseph to the cleaners. The former clobbered 3 fours and a six in that over.

Most runs after first five T20I appearances (India)

Another match, another scintillating knock from Tilak's blade! The youngster has left a mark in each of his five knocks so far (27, 7*, 49*, 51, and 39). Tilak finished the series with 173 runs at an incredible average of 57.66. The Indian batter now has the second-most runs for India after his first five T20Is. KL Rahul tops this list with 179 runs.

Tilak's run in his maiden international series

Tilak was India's best batter in the series opener. He was the only Indian batter to score over 30. In the 2nd T20I, the left-hander scored his maiden T20I half-century after India were reduced to 18/2. Tilak's 49* guided India to a win in the 3rd T20I. He didn't get much time to bat in the 4th T20I (7*) as India won comfortably.

Second-youngest Indian to slam a T20I fifty

At 20 years and 271 days, Tilak became the second-youngest Indian to score a T20I half-century. He is only behind India's ODI and Test skipper, Rohit Sharma, who achieved this feat in his maiden T20I innings (50* vs SA, T20 World Cup 2007). Overall (India Men or Women), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Punam Raut are ahead of Tilak.

