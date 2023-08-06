Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian with this double in T20s

Sports

Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian with this double in T20s

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Parth Dhall August 06, 2023 | 11:13 pm 2 min read

Hardik owns three four-wicket hauls in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian captain Hardik Pandya has accomplished a major milestone in T20 cricket. He starred in the second T20I against West Indies in Guyana, showcasing his all-round attributes. In the second innings, Hardik became the first Indian to register 4,000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 cricket. Hardik attained this feat by removing Brandon King on the innings' first ball. Here are his stats.

A phenomenal spell from Hardik

Hardik, who started the proceedings, was India's standout bowler in the 2nd T20I. He sent back both King and Johnson Charles in the innings' first over. Later, Hardik dismissed West Indies skipper Rovman Powell to take his third wicket. Although Hardik proved lethal, he leaked quite a few runs eventually. He finished with figures worth 3/35 in four overs.

150 T20 wickets for Hardik

Hardik, who has been leading India in T20Is lately, has completed 150 T20 wickets in 241 games. He has bowled in only 210 innings as he played several games as a specialist batter due to injury issues. The fast bowler has an economy rate of over eight in the format as he has returned with three four-wicket hauls in the format.

Hardik attains this feat

In the first innings, Hardik's 24-run cameo helped India touch the 150-run mark. He has raced to 4,391 runs in T20 cricket an average of over 29.50. Therefore, Hardik is the only Indian cricketer with 4,000 runs and 150 wickets in T20s.

India's third-highest wicket-taker

As far as T20Is are concerned, Hardik has scalped 73 wickets in 89 matches at an eight-plus economy rate. All his three T20 four-fers have come while representing India. During the 2nd T20I, Hardik overtook Ravichandran Ashwin to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The former is the only Indian all-rounder with the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in T20Is.

Here are his IPL numbers

Hardik has also proven his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He owns 53 wickets in 123 games in the competition at an economy of 8.8. The 29-year-old has hammered 2,309 IPL runs at a strike rate of 145.86. The tally includes 10 fifties. Overall, in T20 cricket, Hardik owns over 4,340 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140 (50s: 17).

Share this timeline