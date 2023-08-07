Nicholas Pooran slams his highest T20I score against India: Stats

Nicholas Pooran slams his highest T20I score against India: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 07, 2023 | 12:28 am 2 min read

Pooran's 40-ball 67 powered WI to a thrilling win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The formidable Nicholas Pooran helped West Indies claim their second successive win over India, this time in the 2nd T20I at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The hosts chased down 153 despite suffering a middle-order collapse. Pooran's 40-ball 67 powered them to a thrilling win. The Caribbean dasher recorded his highest score against India in the format. Here are the key stats.

A match-winning knock from Pooran

Pooran, who has been on song of late, laid the foundation for WI's innings with a 67-run knock. He took just 40 deliveries, having smacked 6 fours and 4 sixes. Pooran came to the middle after WI were in a spot of bother (2/2). He stitched partnerships with Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell to power WI's chase. Pooran slammed his 10th half-century in T20Is.

Pooran's highest T20I score against India

As mentioned, Pooran registered his highest score against India in T20Is (67). His previous-highest T20I score against the Men in Blue came during the 2022 series at Eden Gardens (62). The one in Guyana was his fifth T20I fifty against India.

Over 1,500 runs in T20Is

Pooran made his T20I debut against Pakistan in September 2016. In the series opener against India, Pooran became the fifth WI batter to complete 1,500 T20I runs (now 1,594). He has joined Chris Gayle (1,899), Marlon Samuels (1,611), Kieron Pollard (1,569), and Lendl Simmons (1,527) on the elite list. No other batter has slammed more runs for WI since Pooran's debut in the format.

How did the match pan out?

India suffered a collapse, batting first. While the top order stumbled, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma steadied the ship. Hardik Pandya's cameo kept them afloat. India scored 67 runs off the last seven overs to reach 152/7. Although WI suffered initial blows, Pooran's blazing knock tore India apart. WI then collapsed from 126/5 to 129/8. However, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph got them home.

