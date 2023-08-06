Durand Cup 2023: All you need to know

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 06, 2023 | 11:48 pm 3 min read

This is the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup (Photo source: Twitter/@ISL)

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is being co-hosted by three cities - Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. This time the tournament will have 24 teams, which will include 12 Indian Super League teams, five I-League clubs, five Services teams and the local club entry of Bodoland FC. The competition will run from August 3 to September 3, kick-starting the new season. Here's more.

Here's the format of Asia's oldest football tournament

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup has an extended list of teams and fierce competition is expected. 24 teams will be divided into six groups as they fight for a spot in the knockout round in a single round-robin format. While the group toppers will qualify for the knockouts, the two best second-placed teams will also make it to the quarter-finals.

Here are the teams!

Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC. Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC. Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Air Force, Kerala Blasters. Group D: Downtown Heroes, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong. Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Nepal Services. Group F: Bodoland, Indian Army, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United.

A look at the venues

The tournament will be played across three cities- Kolkata, Kokrajhar and Guwahati. In a total of six venues- Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan Ground, East Bengal Ground, Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

The Durand Cup will host some prominent fixtures

The Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal will be played on August 12. The Kerala Derby between Kerala Blasters and Gokulam Kerala will also be intriguing. The clash between NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong will also have a tinge of local rivalry. ISL's southern rivalry will see Hyderabad FC face Chennaiyin FC. Bengaluru FC's battle with Gokulam Kerala will be fascinating.

Bengaluru FC are the defending champions!

Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC won the Durand Cup last season beating Mumbai City 2-1 in the finals at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Blues won the Durand Cup for the first time in their club's history. Coming to the match, Sivasakthi Narayanan's early goal was canceled by Apuia's 30th-minute strike. But it was Alan Costa who scored the winner in the 61st minute.

Mohun Bagan hold these Durand Cup records

The Green and Maroons have won the title 16 times, a record they share with arch-rivals East Bengal. However, the last time they won was back in 2000. Mohun Bagan have appeared in the tournament more than any other team. They have played in the tournament 29 times. MBSG, EB, Highland Light Infantry and Black Watch have won the tournament consecutive three times.

Results so far...

Mohun Bagan SG played the curtain-raiser against Bangladesh Army. The Mariners thrashed their opponents 5-0. Then, Mumbai City FC started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC. NorthEast United slapped four goals past Shillong Lajong in their 4-0 win. Rajasthan United edged past Bodoland FC in a rain-disrupted encounter. RUFC won 1-0 as the match was abandoned due to poor pitch conditions.

Did you know?

Durand Cup winners are presented with three trophies- The President's Cup, Shimla Cup, and the Durand Cup. The President's Cup was first handed out to the winner after India's independence by then-president Dr. Rajendra Prasad. Shimla Cup was donated by the residents of Shimla, where the tournament was initially held. Since 1965, it is being regularly awarded. Lastly, the original trophy - Durand Cup.

