WI claim historic T20I win over India in Guyana: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 07, 2023 | 12:04 am 4 min read

WI won the match by two wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies claimed their second successive win over India, this time in the 2nd T20I at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The hosts chased down 153 despite suffering a middle-order collapse. Nicholas Pooran slammed a 40-ball 67, while Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph finished it off for WI. Besides, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya broke a flurry of records, with Tilak Varma shining again.

How did the match pan out?

India suffered a collapse, having elected to bat. While the top order stumbled, Ishan Kishan and Tilak steadied the ship. Hardik's cameo kept them afloat. India scored 67 runs off the last seven overs to reach 152/7. Although WI suffered initial blows, Pooran's blazing knock tore India apart. WI then collapsed from 126/5 to 129/8. However, Hosein and Joseph got them home eventually (18.5).

WI enter record books

This is the first time West Indies have won consecutive T20Is against India in a bilateral series. The last instance of WI beating India in two successive T20Is came in 2016 (at Wankhede and Lauderhill).

A match-winning knock from Pooran

Pooran, who has been on song of late, laid the foundation for WI's innings with a 67-run knock. He took just 40 deliveries, having smacked 6 fours and 4 sixes. Pooran came to the middle after WI were in a spot of bother (2/2). He stitched partnerships with Kyle Mayers and Powell to power WI's chase. Pooran slammed his 10th half-century in T20Is.

Alzarri Joseph completes 100 T20 wickets

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph added another feather to his cap after dismissing Shubman Gill. The right-arm seamer completed 100 wickets in men's T20 cricket. Joseph made his T20I debut against India in July last year. Standing in his 14th game in the format, he has raced to 24 wickets. He was the pick of WI's bowlers, having taken 2/28.

Maiden T20I fifty for Tilak

Tilak, who was impressive on his international debut, continued his terrific run. He came to the middle after India were reduced to 18/2. The left-handed batter started punishing the bowlers after settling down. Tilak finally reached his maiden T20I half-century in the 15th over. In the next over, Obed McCoy dismissed him for 51(41), a knock laced with 5 fours and 1 six.

Second-youngest Indian to slam a T20I fifty

At 20 years and 271 days, Tilak has become the second-youngest Indian to score a T20I half-century. He is only behind India's ODI and Test skipper, Rohit Sharma, who achieved this feat in his maiden T20I innings (50* vs SA, T20 World Cup 2007). Overall (India Men or Women), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Punam Raut are ahead of Tilak.

A phenomenal spell from Hardik

Hardik, who started the proceedings, was India's standout bowler in the 2nd T20I. He sent back both Brandon King and Johnson Charles in the innings' first over. Later, Hardik dismissed West Indies skipper Rovman Powell to take his third wicket. Although Hardik proved lethal, he leaked quite a few runs eventually. He finished with figures worth 3/35 in four overs.

Hardik completes 150 T20 wickets, records this double

Hardik, who has been leading India in T20Is lately, has completed 150 T20 wickets in 241 games. He has bowled in only 210 innings as he played several games as a specialist batter due to injury issues. In the first innings, Hardik's 24-run cameo helped India touch the 150-run mark. He became the first Indian cricketer with 4,000 runs and 150 wickets in T20s.

Third-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is

As far as T20Is are concerned, Hardik has scalped 73 wickets in 89 matches at an eight-plus economy rate. All his three T20 four-fers have come while representing India. During the 2nd T20I, Hardik overtook Ravichandran Ashwin to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The former is the only Indian all-rounder with the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in T20Is.

SKY plays his 50th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav has become just the 16th Indian cricketer to play 50 T20Is. He overtook Shreyas Iyer, who has appeared in 49 T20Is so far. Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the only Indians to have featured in over 100 T20Is. Besides, Suryakumar departed for just 1(3) in his milestone match. An unfortunate run-out marked his end in the fourth over.

