Unique records scripted by youngster Tilak Varma in T20Is

Written by Parth Dhall August 09, 2023 | 10:52 pm 3 min read

Tilak Varma has smashed 139 runs in three T20Is so far (Image source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian youngster Tilak Varma is off to a scintillating start in international cricket. The middle-order batter announced his arrival with a blistering 39(22) in the 1st T20I against West Indies in Tarouba. Tilak followed it up with a historic half-century in the 2nd T20I and then slammed a match-winning 49* in the third. In just three games, Tilak has scripted multiple records.

Joint second-most runs by Indians in first three T20I innings

Tilak now has the joint second-most runs by an Indian batter in their first T20I innings. He is presently the leading run-scorer of the WI T20I series, having smashed 139 runs at an incredible average of 69.50. Tilak shares this record with senior batter Suryakumar Yadav, who slammed as many runs in this regard. Deepak Hooda tops this list with 172 runs.

His run in the T20I series

Tilak was India's best batter in the series opener. He was the only Indian batter to score over 30 as the visitors lost by four runs. In the 2nd T20I, another terrific knock from his blade went in vain. The left-hander scored his maiden T20I half-century after India were reduced to 18/2. Tilak's unbeaten 49 guided India to a win in the 3rd T20I.

Second-youngest Indian to slam a T20I fifty

At 20 years and 271 days, Tilak became the second-youngest Indian to score a T20I half-century. He is only behind India's ODI and Test skipper, Rohit Sharma, who achieved this feat in his maiden T20I innings (50* vs SA, T20 World Cup 2007). Overall (India Men or Women), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Punam Raut are ahead of Tilak.

Other unique records scripted by Tilak

By scoring 51 in the 2nd T20I, Tilak recorded the highest T20I score by an Indian aged 20 or less. As per Kausthub Gudipati, he broke the record of Rohit, who smashed an unbeaten 50 in 2007. Tilak's unbeaten 49 (3rd T20I) occupies the third spot on this list. Besides, he is now the youngest man to score 49* in T20Is.

Tilak's IPL exploits

Tilak emerged as one of the brightest talents in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. His blade did the talking even though Mumbai Indians crashed out of the tournament. Tilak, who represented India in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, was picked by MI in the IPL 2022 auction. He smashed 393 runs at 36.09 that year and followed it up with 343 runs in 2023.

Most runs in first three IPL innings (Indians)

Like T20Is, Tilak aced his first three IPL innings (22, 61, and 38*). He smashed 121 runs in this regard, the second-most runs by an Indian batter in their first three IPL innings. Sanju Samson leads the tally with 130 runs.

