Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet Singh's brace helps India beat Pakistan

Written by Parth Dhall August 09, 2023 | 10:44 pm 2 min read

India thrashed Pakistan 4-0

India beat Pakistan in their 2023 Asian Champions Trophy final group-stage encounter at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai, on August 9. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India thrashed Pakistan 4-0. Akashdeep Singh and Judgraj Singh were India's other scorers in the match. India, who had already their sealed their semis berth, finished as the table-toppers. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Harmanpreet, who has been among the goals, opened the scoring for India in the 15th minute. He converted a penalty corner. Eight minutes later, the Indian captain added another with another penalty corner. The Men in Blue entered half-time with a 2-0 lead. Jugraj scored the third goal, having received a penalty corner. With five minutes left, Akashdeep scored the match's final goal.

India are unbeaten so far

India were off to a terrific start in the Asian Champions Trophy as they thrashed China 7-2 in the opening clash. Craig Fulton's men then plunged to second with a draw against Japan. However, the Men in Blue catapulted to the top with a 5-0 win over Malaysia. India remain unbeaten in the tournament, having also defeated defending champions Korea and Pakistan.

A look at the semi-finalists

With this defeat, Pakistan have been knocked out of the semis race. The top four teams - India (first), Malaysia (second), Korea (third), and Japan (fourth) - have qualified for the semi-finals. Malaysia will take on Korea in the first semi-final on August 11, while India and Japan will lock horns in the second on the same day.

India eye fourth Asian Champions Trophy title

India are vying to win their fourth men's Asian Champions Trophy title. They were the winners of the inaugural edition in 2011, having beaten Pakistan with a penalty shoot-out. Pakistan avenged the loss in 2012 by winning the title. India won their second title in 2016 after defeating the same opposition. In 2018, India and Pakistan were declared the joint-winners of the tournament.

