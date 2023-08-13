Suryakumar Yadav slams his 15th T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 13, 2023 | 11:43 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar whacked a 45-ball 61 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continues his exploit in the shortest format. The dasher whacked a 45-ball 61 as India scored 165/9 in the 5th and series-deciding T20I against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. Suryakumar was India's only half-centurion as the visitors faced another batting collapse. He once again played the rescuer on a tough track.

SKY slams a 38-ball half-century

Suryakumar added 49 runs along with Tilak Varma after India were reduced to 17/2. While the latter departed before the 10-over mark, SKY kept the Indians afloat. Like the rest of the batters, SKY faced the wrath of the Lauderhill wicket. He still cracked a 38-ball fifty in the 16th over. SKY eventually smashed 61 off 45 balls (4 fours and 3 sixes).

Second-most runs for India in the series

Suryakumar finished as India's second-highest run-scorer of the West Indies T20I series. He racked up 166 runs from four innings at an average of 41.50. SKY maintained a strike rate of 146.90 and hammered 16 sixes throughout the series.

100 sixes in T20I cricket

During the 3rd T20I, Suryakumar hammered his 100th six in T20Is. He raced to 100 T20I maximums in his 49th innings, the joint second-fastest to this mark along with Chris Gayle. Only WI's Evin Lewis smashed 100 T20I sixes in fewer innings (48). Notably, Suryakumar is the third Indian after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with 100 sixes in the format.

A look at his T20I career

Suryakumar has been ruling the format since his debut in March 2021. He boasts 1,841 runs in 53 T20Is at 46.02, striking at 172.70. The tally includes three centuries and 15 fifties. Last year, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.

