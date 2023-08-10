Prithvi Shaw: Decoding his stellar stats in List A cricket

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 10, 2023 | 10:36 am 3 min read

Shaw averages over 55 in the format (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Prithvi Shaw was at the peak of his prowess on Wednesday (August 9) as he slammed a record-breaking double-century for Northamptonshire in the One Day Cup match against Somerset. The swashbuckler ended up scoring a 153-ball 244, powering Northants to an 87-run triumph. Shaw slammed the sixth-highest individual List A score. This was his second double-ton in the format. Here are his stats.

Shaw registers his best score in List A cricket

Shaw, after a couple of lukewarm outings, produced a jaw-dropping knock. He went after the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. Shaw completed his hundred off 81 balls while he reached the 200-run mark in 129 balls. Shaw's innings was laced with 11 sixes and 28 fours. He helped Northamptonshire post their second-highest List A team total, 415/8.

Sixth-highest score in List A cricket

Besides the sixth-highest score, Shaw also registered the fourth-highest score by an Indian player in the format. N Jagadeesan (277) holds the record for Tamil Nadu versus Arunachal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Alistair Brown (268, Surrey vs Glamorgan) follows suit. Rohit Sharma (264, India vs Sri Lanka), D'Arcy Short (257, WA vs Queensland), and Shikhar Dhawan (258, IND-A vs SA-A) are above Shaw.

Shaw posts the second-highest score in English List A history

Shaw moved past Ben Duckett's 220* for England Lions against Sri Lanka A in 2016 to register the second-highest score in a List A innings in England. Only Alistair Brown (268 for Surrey against Glamorgan) at the Oval in 2002 has scored more runs.

Second List A double-century for Shaw

Notably, this was Shaw's second double-ton in List A cricket. He eclipsed his previous best score of 227* off 152 balls for Mumbai against Puducherry in Jaipur in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is the only other Indian batter with multiple double-tons in the 50-over format. He has accomplished the feat thrice, all at the ODI level.

Here are his List A numbers

Shaw, who led India to the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup title, made his List A debut in February 2017. In 56 appearances in the format, Shaw has raced to 2,931 runs at 55.30. He now has nine centuries and 11 fifties. Notably, his strike rate reads an astonishing 125.47. Shaw has also played six ODIs for India, scoring 189 runs at 31.50.

Fourth-highest average among Indians in List A cricket

Shaw's List A average of 55.30 is the fourth-highest for an Indian. He is only behind Ruturaj Gaikwad (60.32), Cheteshwar Pujara (57.25), and Virat Kohli (56.23). Shaw stands eighth in the overall list. Michael Bevan (57.86), Sam Hain (57.30), Babar Azam (56.37), and Ben Slater (56.02) are the others ahead of him. Shaw owns the highest strike rate among the aforementioned players (125.47).

First-player with 800-plus runs in a VHT edition

In 2021, Shaw became the first batter to slam 800 runs in an edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He finished the season with 827 runs in eight games for Mumbai at a tremendous average and strike rate of 165.40 and 138.29, respectively (100s: 4, 50: 1). Only Narayan Jagadeesan has scored more runs in a VHT edition (830 in 2022).

