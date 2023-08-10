Prithvi Shaw slams these records with List A double-hundred

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 10, 2023 | 01:05 am 2 min read

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw slammed a superb 244 for Northamptonshire in the One Day Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw slammed a superb 244 for Northamptonshire in the One Day Cup to slam a host of records. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shaw's knock was Northamptonshire's highest-ever score in List A cricket and the sixth-highest worldwide in List A history. Northamptonshire managed 415/8 in 50 overs against Somerset, who perished for 328. Here are the stats.

Shaw registers his best score in List A cricket

Shaw's innings was laced with 11 sixes and 28 fours. It was his second double-ton in List A cricket. He eclipsed his previous best score of 227 for Mumbai against Puducherry in Jaipur, in 2021. In 56 matches in List A cricket, Shaw has raced to 2,931 runs at 55.30. He now has nine centuries and 11 fifties.

Shaw posts the second-highest score in English List A history

Shaw moved past Ben Duckett's 220* for England Lions against Sri Lanka A in 2016 to register the second-highest score in a List A innings in England. Only Alistair Brown (268 for Surrey against Glamorgan) at the Oval in 2002 has scored more runs.

Sixth-highest score in List A cricket

Besides the sixth-highest score, Shaw also registered the fourth-highest score by an Indian player in the format. N Jagadeesan (277) holds the record for Tamil Nadu versus Arunachal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Alistair Brown (268, Surrey vs Glamorgan) follows suit. Rohit Sharma (264, India vs Sri Lanka), D'Arcy Short (257, WA vs Queensland), and Shikhar Dhawan (258, IND-A vs SA-A) are above Shaw.

List A: Shaw is the first double-centurion for Northamptonshire

As mentioned above, Shaw has posted Northamptonshire's best individual score by a batter in List A cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the first double-centurion for Northamptonshire in the format He overtook David Sales's 161 in 2006, which is the previous best for the Steelbacks in 50-over cricket and David Willey's 167 in 40-over cricket.

The 2nd-highest team total for Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire posted their second-highest team total in List A cricket. Their best score in the format is 425/10 versus Nottinghamshire in June 2016. It's the second time, Northamptonshire posted a 400-plus score in List A cricket.

