Sanju Samson completes 6,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 13, 2023 | 08:46 pm 2 min read

Indian batter Sanju Samson has completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. The budding wicket-keeper touched this mark in the 5th T20I against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. Samson reached this landmark with his second run in the match. He has been a consistent run-scorer in the shortest format, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Why does this story matter?

Samson has been in the T20 circuit for a long time. He has also been a consistent performer in a tournament as intense as the IPL. The 28-year-old has earned a reputation for being a prolific striker of the ball. With Samson unlocking this achievement, India would be expecting blazing knocks from his end in the series.

A look at his T20 career

Samson made his T20 debut in 2011 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In a career spanning over a decade, he has clobbered over 6,000 runs across 243 T20s. Samson is one of the few Indians with 6,000 T20 runs. The 28-year-old averages nearly 29 and has maintained a strike rate of over 132. He has slammed three hundreds and 38 fifties.

Samson has over 300 T20I runs

Samson made his T20I debut back in 2015, scoring 19 against Zimbabwe. He then got a chance against Sri Lanka in January 2020. Samson owns over 300 runs, averages nearly 20, and has struck at over 132. The tally includes a solitary 50+ score.

