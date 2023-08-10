Ravindra Jadeja: Decoding his record in Asia Cup

Sports

Ravindra Jadeja: Decoding his record in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 10, 2023 | 11:14 am 2 min read

Jadeja owns two four-wicket hauls in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India, the most-successful team in Asia Cup history, will fight for their eighth title in the 2023 edition of the continental tournament, which will get underway on August 30. The ODI event will be staged in a hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be critical to India's chances. Here are his Asia Cup stats.

Second-highest wicket-taker for India in Asia Cup (ODIs)

With 19 wickets in 14 games at an economy of 4.34, Jadeja is India's second-highest wicket-taker in ODI editions of the Asia Cup, only behind Irfan Pathan (22). He is the joint-leading wicket-taker among active players alongside Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. With the bat, Jadeja has clobbered 157 runs at 39.25 (SR: 86.26). The tally includes a solitary fifty.

Sensational return to the ODI team in 2018

The 2018 Asia Cup marked Jadeja's return to the ODI XI after over a year. He replaced the injured Axar Patel in the squad. The all-rounder celebrated his return with a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh. He finished the tournament with seven wickets and 48 runs in four games as the Men in Blue lifted the illustrious title.

His numbers in T20 Asia Cup

Two editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the T20 format, in 2016 and 2022. Jadeja has not made a significant mark in these events. With the ball, he has managed just four wickets though his economy rate is under six (5.88). He has batted twice at the event, managing 35 runs at a strike rate of 120.68.

200 ODI wickets loading for Jadeja

In 177 ODIs for India, Jadeja has raced to 194 wickets (ER: 4.91). The tally includes seven four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. The left-arm spinner is India's eighth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs. With the bat, he has managed 2,560 runs at 32.82 (50s: 13). He can become the second Indian after Kapil Dev to accomplish the ODI double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets.

Share this timeline