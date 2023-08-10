5 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish in 2023 Asia Cup

Kohli can complete 13,000 ODI runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, which will be played in the ODI format, will get underway on August 30. The continental event will be staged in the hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli is among the batters to watch out for in the event. Here are the records Kohli can script at the competition.

Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Kohli can become the fifth batter to accomplish 13,000 ODI runs after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (13,975), Ricky Ponting (13,589), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,364). His current tally stands at 12,898 runs in 265 innings at 57.32 (100s: 46, 50s: 65). He needs just 102 runs in his next 55 innings to eclipse Tendulkar as the fastest batter to accomplish the milestone.

150 sixes loading for Kohli

Meanwhile, Kohli is just 12 hits away from completing 150 sixes in the ODI format. He would become just the sixth Indian international to get the milestone after Rohit Sharma (275), MS Dhoni (222), Tendulkar (195), Sourav Ganguly (189), and Yuvraj Singh (153). In 2023, Kohli has smashed 11 sixes in 10 ODI outings. Eight of them have come in a solitary innings.

Kohli can complete 150 catches in ODIs

Besides making his bat talk, Kohli can also make a significant mark with his fielding skills. He is just eight grabs away from completing 150 catches for India in ODIs. He would become just the fourth player after Mahela Jayawardene (212), Ponting (159), and Mohammad Azharuddin (156) to accomplish 150 ODI catches as a non-wicketkeeper. Kohli's catch per innings ratio reads 0.52.

1,000 ODI runs in Sri Lanka

In 23 ODI outings in Sri Lanka, Kohli has scored 899 runs at 47.31 with the help of four tons. He requires just 101 runs to become the seventh visiting player to accomplish 1,000 ODI runs in the nation. His compatriots Tendulkar (1,531), Ganguly (1,344), Virender Sehwag (1,295), Dhoni (1,240), Rahul Dravid (1,156), and Yuvraj (1,073) occupy the top-six spots in this elite list.

1,500 international runs against Bangladesh

Kohli is just 63 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to accomplish 1,500 international runs against Bangladesh. A century will make Kohli the batter with the joint-most ODI tons against the Tigers. He would match Sangakkara's tally of five. However, both India and Bangladesh need to qualify for the Super Four stage to lock horns against each other.

