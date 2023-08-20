Paul Stirling records his 13th duck in men's T20Is: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 20, 2023 | 10:28 pm 1 min read

Stirling recorded a four-ball duck in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland captain Paul Stirling continues his quest for a big score in international cricket. After scoring 11 in the 1st T20I against India, he recorded a four-ball duck in the 2nd. Prasidh Krishna dismissed the Ireland captain in the third over. Stirling registered his 13th duck, now the most by a batter in men's T20Is. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Stirling is the only Ireland player to have slammed over 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. The right-handed batter has represented Ireland in as many as 131 T20Is. However, he has also undergone quite a few rough patches in the format. His 13 ducks in T20I cricket are a by-product of this. He now tops the list of ducks in men's T20Is.

Stirling surpasses Kevin O'Brien

As mentioned, Stirling recorded his 13th duck in T20Is. He surpassed his compatriot Kevin O'Brien, who recorded 12 ducks in his decade-old T20I career. Only two other players have registered more than 10 ducks in the format.

