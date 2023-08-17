ICC Cricket World Cup: Top 5 captains (win percentage)

MS Dhoni led India to their second World Cup title in 2011

One Day Internationals are ruling the international calendar this year, with the ICC Cricket World Cup months away. India will host the iconic tournament, starting October 5. Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener. Over the years, several legendary captains have left a mark at this event. We present the top 5 captains with the highest WC win percentage.

Ricky Ponting (Australia): 89.65

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, is at the top of the pile. He guided Australia to two back-to-back World Cup titles, in 2003 and 2007, respectively. Ponting has the highest win percentage (89.65) among players who have led in 15 or more World Cup matches. Under him, the Aussies lost just two WC encounters and won 26 out of 29 (NR: 1).

Sir Clive Llyod (West Indies): 88.23

West Indies, who failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, were once a powerhouse. They won the inaugural World Cup (1975) and followed it up with another title in 1979. The Caribbeans won these trophies under the legendary Sir Clive Lloyd, who helped WI rise from the ashes. Lloyd has a win percentage of 88.23 in WC matches (won 15 out of 17).

MS Dhoni (India): 82.35

MS Dhoni is India's greatest captain in white-ball cricket. He remains the only Indian captain to have won each of the three ICC limited-overs trophies (T20 WC 2007, WC 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013). India won the last of their two WC titles under Dhoni, in 2011. Dhoni owns an 82.35 win percentage as captain in World Cups (won 14 out of 17 matches).

Kapil Dev (India) and Hasnie Cronje (South Africa): 73.33

While Dhoni won India's second World Cup title, the great Kapil Dev opened the account in 1983. India defied all odds and beat WI in a thrilling and historic final at Lord's. Overall, Kapil led India in 15 World Cup games, recording a win percentage of 73.33. The late Hansie Cronje has identical numbers, but South Africa lost just three WC games under him.

Allan Border (Australia): 68.75

Australia are the most successful World Cup side. They are the only side to have won the trophy more than two times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). The streak was started by Allan Border under whom they won in 1987. Border, who also led Australia in the 1992 WC, had a win percentage of 68.75 as captain (won 11 out of 16 matches).

