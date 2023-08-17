Tim Seifert slams his eighth T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 17, 2023 | 09:53 pm 2 min read

New Zealand managed 155/6 in 20 overs against UAE

New Zealand batter Tim Seifert smashed a quickfire half-century in the 1st T20I against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Seifert kept the Kiwis afloat after they lost opener Chad Bowes on the match's first ball. It was the former's eighth half-century in T20 Internationals. New Zealand eventually managed 155/6 in 20 overs after being put to bat.

A look at Seifert's knock

As mentioned, Bowes departed on the first ball of the match. However, Seifert and Dane Cleaver added 51 runs for the second wicket, with the latter contributing just four to the partnership. Seven balls later, Seifert followed Cleaver as Basil Hameed dismissed the former. Seifert smashed 55 off 34 balls, a knock studded with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

Seifert races to 975 runs

Seifert now has eight half-centuries in T20I cricket. He slammed his maiden fifty against UAE. He is closing in on 1,000 T20I runs, having slammed 975 from 44 matches at an average of 27.85. The New Zealand batter has a decent strike rate of 137.71 in the shortest format. Notably, Seifert is one shy of completing 50 T20I sixes.

Maiden T20I half-century overseas

The one against UAE in Dubai was his maiden half-century in T20I cricket away from home. Notably, seven of his eight T20I fifties have come at home. Seifert has scored 135 T20I runs in foreign conditions compared to 813 at home.

