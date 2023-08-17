County Championship: Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat joins Sussex

Written by Parth Dhall August 17, 2023 | 09:09 pm 2 min read

Jaydev Unadkat has played four Tests, eight ODIs, and 10 T20Is so far

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat joined Sussex for the ongoing County Championship season on August 17. Unadkat's brief stint with the side will comprise three matches scheduled in September. The left-arm seamer, who made his comeback to the national side earlier this year, has become the second Indian to join Sussex this season after batter Cheteshwar Pujara. Here are further details.

Excited to join Sussex: Unadkat

"I am excited to join Sussex for their Championship games. I've been following the team's recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul [Farbrace] and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team's goals," said Unadkat in a statement. "The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity."

A first County Championship stint

Unadkat is set to begin his first County Championship stint. As mentioned, the left-arm pacer will join his teammate Pujara. The duo plays for Saurashtra in India's domestic circuit. It is understood that Unadkat will play three games for Sussex, the one against Durham on September 3 being the first. Notably, he could return to lead Saurashtra in the Irani Cup, starting October 1.

Unadkat closing in on 400 FC wickets

Unadkat has been a force to reckon with in First-Class cricket. The veteran fast bowler now owns 382 wickets in 103 games at 22.58. The tally includes 22 fifers and five 10-wicket hauls. His tally of 67 scalps in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy is only second to Bihar's Ashutosh Aman (68) in a season. He guided Saurashtra to glory that season.

Unadkat has led Saurashtra to two Ranji titles

Over the years, Unadkat has turned out to be a match-winner for Saurashtra in domestic cricket. He led Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2020. They beat Bengal in the final to script history. The two sides also met in the Ranji final earlier this year, with Saurashtra winning again. Their skipper Unadkat was the Player of the Match, taking nine wickets.

Unadkat's return to national side

Unadkat, who made his Test debut in December 2010, had to wait over 12 years to get his second cap (2nd Test versus Bangladesh, December 2022). On the West Indies tour, Unadkat returned to ODI cricket after nine years and 252 days, the longest gap between two ODI appearances for India. He has played four Tests, eight ODIs, and 10 T20Is so far.

