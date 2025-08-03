Is someone spying on your WhatsApp? Here's how to confirm

Despite its robust security features, including end-to-end encryption and privacy-first policies, WhatsApp is not entirely immune to snooping. Your account can be compromised by spyware, malicious apps, or even a leaked QR code access. This article will provide you with a practical guide to identify signs of potential snooping on your WhatsApp account and how to secure it effectively.

Indicators Check for these signs There are several signs that could indicate someone is spying on your WhatsApp account. These include messages being marked as read without your action, chats with unknown numbers appearing in your history, and outgoing messages you didn't send. If you notice these unusual activities, check the "Linked Devices" section under WhatsApp settings to see if any unfamiliar devices are connected to your account.

Device anomalies Phone behaving strangely? If your phone is acting strangely, it could be a sign of spyware. Look out for things like overheating without heavy usage, unusually fast battery drain, lagging or crashing when opening WhatsApp, and strange vibrations or notifications. You can check the battery or RAM usage settings on your phone to identify any unknown apps that may be consuming resources.

Call concerns Are your calls being intercepted? If you hear strange static, echoes, or background noise during WhatsApp calls, it could mean someone is listening in or recording them. To confirm this, use another phone to test the call quality. If the issue persists only on your device, it may be compromised.

App scrutiny Check for suspicious apps Apps that ask for unnecessary permissions like location, storage, or microphone access could be data harvesters. This is especially true for unofficial WhatsApp "modded" apps. If you find any such app on your device, uninstall it immediately.

Security measures Take these steps to secure your account To secure your WhatsApp account, enable two-step verification by going to Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable. You should also log out of all active WhatsApp Web sessions by going to Settings > Linked Devices > Log out from all devices. If you suspect a SIM or device breach, consider changing your WhatsApp number but remember that this will erase chat history unless backed up.